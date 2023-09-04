STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $82.33 million and $1.13 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,863.43 or 1.00127201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04326623 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $961,263.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

