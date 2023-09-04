Stitch Fix (SFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.35 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $38,993.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

