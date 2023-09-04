Stitch Fix (SFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.24. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,096.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,524,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 775,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

