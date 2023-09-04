STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

STE opened at $230.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.07. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

