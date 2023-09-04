Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

