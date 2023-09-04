Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,062 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $131,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

