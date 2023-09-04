Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,645,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock worth $9,898,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $270.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.