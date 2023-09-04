Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.21).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 227.70 ($2.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.46. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($527,140.43). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($527,140.43). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

