Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.21).
View Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Insider Activity at Marks and Spencer Group
In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($527,140.43). 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.