Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.46) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.21).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 227.49 ($2.87) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.80 ($2.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.46.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($226,080.50). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.40), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($527,140.43). 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

