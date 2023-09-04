Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,492,000 after buying an additional 167,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of VTR opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

