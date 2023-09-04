Sei Investments Co. Purchases 66,026 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $29,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $130.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.