Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,388 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 789.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 81,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 135,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

