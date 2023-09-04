Sei Investments Co. Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in KLA by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC stock opened at $507.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.81. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

