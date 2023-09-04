Sei Investments Co. Has $30.92 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $422.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.