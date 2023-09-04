Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 66.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.54. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

