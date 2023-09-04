Sei Investments Co. Buys 269,556 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $28,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after acquiring an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

AER stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

