Sei Investments Co. Acquires 85,662 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,286,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

