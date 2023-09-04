Seele-N Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $851,132.79 and approximately $138.09 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.27 or 1.00019161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003638 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $138.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

