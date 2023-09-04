SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2619 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

SEEK Price Performance

SKLTY stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. SEEK has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

