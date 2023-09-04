Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.



