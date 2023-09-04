Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.82 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

IOT stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at $28,207,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

