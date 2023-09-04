Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

