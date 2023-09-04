Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.92.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

