Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Roku by 980.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.76. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roku

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.