Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

