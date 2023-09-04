RMB Capital Management LLC Has $39.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.