Richard G. T. Stenhouse Buys 50,000 Shares of Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Richard G. T. Stenhouse purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,027.86).

Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 99.90 ($1.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.19 million and a P/E ratio of 375.00. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. Eneraqua Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

