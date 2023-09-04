Reviewing Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) & F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nexi and F5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nexi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexi N/A N/A N/A F5 11.84% 17.63% 8.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of F5 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of F5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A F5 $2.70 billion 3.62 $322.16 million $5.51 29.87

This table compares Nexi and F5’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F5 has higher revenue and earnings than Nexi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexi and F5, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexi 0 0 0 0 N/A F5 0 8 5 0 2.38

F5 has a consensus price target of $168.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given F5’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F5 is more favorable than Nexi.

Summary

F5 beats Nexi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services. It also provides a range of issuing services, such as issue, supply, and management of private and corporate payment cards; installation and management of ATM's; clearing services; and digital banking services for the management of current accounts and payments. In addition, the company offers software applications for invoice management and storage, prepaid card reloading, bill payments, and postal payments. Nexi S.p.A. has a strategic agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to acquire the PBZ Card's merchant business in the Croatian market. The company was founded in 1939 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc. provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. It offers application security and delivery products, including BIG-IP appliances and VIPRION chassis and related software modules and software-only Virtual Editions; Application Security Manager and Access Policy Manager; NGINX Plus; Silverline DDoS, and Application security offerings. The company also provides a range of professional services, including consulting, training, installation, maintenance, and other technical support services. F5, Inc. sells its products to large enterprise businesses, public sector institutions, governments, and service providers through distributors, value-added resellers, service providers, systems integrators, and other indirect channel partners. It has partnerships with public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The company was formerly known as F5 Networks, Inc. and changed its name to F5, Inc. in November 2021. F5, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.