Reviewing Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF)

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bénéteau and Malibu Boats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $1.39 billion 0.74 $104.51 million $5.06 9.91

Analyst Recommendations

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bénéteau and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 2 5 0 2.71

Malibu Boats has a consensus price target of $63.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Profitability

This table compares Bénéteau and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 7.53% 32.27% 21.79%

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

(Get Free Report)

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.