Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/23/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.50.
- 7/13/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MAG Silver Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of MAG opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02.
MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
