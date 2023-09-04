Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.50.

8/13/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2023 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2023 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.50.

7/13/2023 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MAG opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 817.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

