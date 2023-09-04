Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Repay worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,722 shares of company stock worth $13,481,106. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.