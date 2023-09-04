Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Up 1.0 %

Qorvo stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -637.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.