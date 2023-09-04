Prudential PLC Sells 9,269 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.46 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.