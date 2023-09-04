Prudential PLC Sells 6,138 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in CGI by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $103.86 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGI

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.