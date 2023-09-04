Prudential PLC Sells 1,021 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7 %

AMETEK stock opened at $160.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

