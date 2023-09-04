Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

