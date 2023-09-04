Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $391.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.