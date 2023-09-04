Prudential PLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.