Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.