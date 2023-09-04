Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 102,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 957,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 342,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,581,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,868,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 314,382 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.98 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.