Prudential PLC Acquires 12,143 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.