ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,614 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

