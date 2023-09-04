ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,143 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

