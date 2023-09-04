ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

