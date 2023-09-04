ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,210 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $457.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $298.32 and a one year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

