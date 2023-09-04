ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,793 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $314.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.49 and a 200 day moving average of $298.19.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

