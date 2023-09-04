ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

