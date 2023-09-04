ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLB opened at $85.03 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

