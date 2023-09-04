ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

