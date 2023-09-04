ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.21.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

